Kidnapped Lancaster teen died of multiple gunshot wounds

A 13-year-old Lancaster girl who was kidnapped and found dead inside an abandoned home last weekend died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Dallas County medical examiner ruled Friday.

Shavon Randle — who authorities say had been kidnapped from a relative’s home last week and held for ransom over the theft of marijuana — was shot in the head and torso. Her death was a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Michael Titus, the 19-year-old man who was also found dead in the abandoned home in East Oak Cliff late Saturday night, died of gunshot wounds to his head. His death was also ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Suspect Desmond Jones led authorities late Saturday to the Dallas residence in the 2200 block of Kiest Avenue. Jones began to shake and became visibly upset as they approached the residence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

When asked by police what they were going to find in the home, Jones replied, “R.I.P. to her and Mike T (Michael Titus).”

Titus was one of the four original persons of interest in Shavon’s disappearance.

After a June 30 FBI plea for information related to her whereabouts, 24-year-old suspect Devontae Owens was arrested by Lancaster police and the FBI the next day. Owens is being held on aggravated kidnapping charges in the Dallas County Jail.

The two-page affidavit on Owens gave this brief account of the case:

On the evening of June 26, a 22-year-old man identified as Kendall Perkins stole more than 22 pounds of marijuana from a group of men at Motel 6, 1750 N. Interstate 35, in Lancaster. Two of the men were identified as Darius Fields, 26, and Owens.

Perkins fled to a residence in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive in Lancaster, where he told his girlfriend about the robbery. The girlfriend, Ledoris Randle, was one of Shavon’s cousins.

The group of men who had the drugs began to track down Perkins. A co-worker of Ledoris Randle told police she received a call from Owens, who told her that someone named “KP” had robbed him at Motel 6 and he needed information about him.

Shavon was kidnapped on the morning of June 28. Ledoris Randle received a telephone call from a private number about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from a suspect who told her that they had the girl.

“Give us our s--- back or we are going to kill her,” the suspect said, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Ledoris stated the suspect warned her that if she called the police they would kill Shavon.

Later, Ledoris confided to a co-worker about the kidnapping. The arrest affidavit says the co-worker told Ledoris that one of the men who had the narcotics stolen was Fields and that “Fields has a history with kidnapping people.”

An anonymous informant told the FBI that a man she knew advised “he was going to kidnap a child to get his narcotics back,” according to the affidavit. The man was identified as Owens.

Lancaster police obtained a cellphone number for Owens. A call detail analysis showed that Owens’ phone and Shavon’s phone were both in the area of the home in Lancaster on June 28.

The phones were together at the same time and “traveled in the same direction away from the victim’s residence until the victim’s cellphone was turned off,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Another suspect, 30-year-old Laquon Wilkerson, was also arrested by the FBI and the Lancaster Police Department in connection with the case on Saturday. Wilkerson was transported to the Dallas County Jail on Sunday. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and remained in custody Friday.

Wilkerson, Fields and Owens are accused of kidnapping Shavon Randle, according to the affidavits.

Jones was arrested Sunday and faces a charge of failing to report a death, a Class A misdemeanor. He remained in custody this week.

Authorities also have arrested suspects in the June 26 Motel 6 holdup in Lancaster.

Officials located and arrested 25-year-old LaPorschya Polley, one of the four persons of interest named in connection with Shavon Randle’s kidnapping. She’s accused of possessing the 22 pounds of marijuana at the motel.

