Four arrests made in case of missing Lancaster teen

Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl last seen in Lancaster on Wednesday.
The authorities and family members are continuing the search for Shavon Randle, a teen investigators say was kidnapped from a relative’s residence in Lancaster about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Lancaster Police Department and the FBI arrested 30-year-old Laquon Wilkerson of Dallas, who was not one of four people identified earlier in the week by police as a person of interest in the case. Wilkerson was identified as a suspect in Randle’s kidnapping, according to a Lancaster Police Department news release.
Help @FBIDallas find 13-yr-old Shavon Randle, missing from Lancaster, TX since 6/28/17. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI w/ tips. https://t.co/sIEm5cZPaa pic.twitter.com/WpnLPsYId6— FBI (@FBI) July 1, 2017
Devontae Owens, 24, one of the four characterized as a person of interest, was apprehended Saturday by FBI agents and Lancaster police officers, the release said.
Two other persons of interest, Laporshya Polley, 25, of Dallas, and Darius Fields, 26, Glen Heights, were questioned on Friday about Randle’s disappearance, a spokeswoman with the City of Lancaster said. They were arrested on unrelated drug charges.
The fourth individual identified as a person of interest, 19-year-old Michael Titus of Dallas, has not been located, according to Rona Stringfellow, Lancaster assistant city manager.
ACTIVE #AMBERAlert Shavon Randle #MISSING from @Lancaster_TX since Jun 28, 2017. Anyone having info contact @FBIDallas (800-225-5324) pic.twitter.com/bpUHLu7ck3— NCMEC (@MissingKids) June 30, 2017
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Thursday asking the public for help finding Randle.
Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Randle’s safe return.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 800-225-5324 or Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.
