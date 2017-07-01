Authorities issued a Texas Amber Alert Thursday for Shavon Le’Faye Randle, who was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lancaster
Authorities issued a Texas Amber Alert Thursday for Shavon Le’Faye Randle, who was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lancaster Texas Department of Public Safety Courtesy
Authorities issued a Texas Amber Alert Thursday for Shavon Le’Faye Randle, who was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lancaster Texas Department of Public Safety Courtesy

Dallas

July 01, 2017 6:58 PM

Four arrests made in case of missing Lancaster teen

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

LANCASTER

Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl last seen in Lancaster on Wednesday.

The authorities and family members are continuing the search for Shavon Randle, a teen investigators say was kidnapped from a relative’s residence in Lancaster about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Lancaster Police Department and the FBI arrested 30-year-old Laquon Wilkerson of Dallas, who was not one of four people identified earlier in the week by police as a person of interest in the case. Wilkerson was identified as a suspect in Randle’s kidnapping, according to a Lancaster Police Department news release.

Devontae Owens, 24, one of the four characterized as a person of interest, was apprehended Saturday by FBI agents and Lancaster police officers, the release said.

Two other persons of interest, Laporshya Polley, 25, of Dallas, and Darius Fields, 26, Glen Heights, were questioned on Friday about Randle’s disappearance, a spokeswoman with the City of Lancaster said. They were arrested on unrelated drug charges.

The fourth individual identified as a person of interest, 19-year-old Michael Titus of Dallas, has not been located, according to Rona Stringfellow, Lancaster assistant city manager.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Thursday asking the public for help finding Randle.

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Randle’s safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 800-225-5324 or Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pigs spilled in truck wreck wander the highway in Wilmer

Pigs spilled in truck wreck wander the highway in Wilmer 0:38

Pigs spilled in truck wreck wander the highway in Wilmer
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 28 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 28
Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue 0:24

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos