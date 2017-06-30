Authorities question two in the case of a 13-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

Authorities are now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of a missing 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped from the home of a relative.
Shavon Le’Faye Randle was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and is believed to have been abducted by a man in a white 4-door-sedan with possible damage and possible dark colored paint that rubbed off on the rear passenger quarter panel of his vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The DPS issued an Amber Alert on Thursday asking the public for help finding Randle.
Investigators identified four persons of interest they wanted to talk to in connection with Randle’s disappearance and two have been located, a spokeswoman with the City of Lancaster said. Investigators questioned Laporshya Polley, 25, of Dallas, and Darius Fields, 26, of Glen Heights, on Friday, but were still trying to locate Devontae Owens, 24, of Dallas and Michael Titus, 19, of Dallas, according to Rona Stringfellow, Lancaster assistant city manager.
Lancaster PD is seeking 4 people of interest in the investigation of missing child Shavon Randle. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) w/tips. pic.twitter.com/L3tzrIHneT— City of Lancaster (@Lancaster_TX) June 30, 2017
Randle is about 120 pounds and 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Police said they believe Randle was taken by an unknown man who later called one of her relatives, according to WFAA reporting.
ACTIVE #AMBERAlert Shavon Randle #MISSING from @Lancaster_TX since Jun 28, 2017. Anyone having info contact @FBIDallas (800-225-5324) pic.twitter.com/bpUHLu7ck3— NCMEC (@MissingKids) June 30, 2017
Police said investigators were able to trace Randle’s cell phone until it was turned off and are checking the trace locations for pictures, surveillance footage or witnesses who may have seen the girl or the suspect’s vehicle, NBC 5 reported.
Those with any information regarding this case can also call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
