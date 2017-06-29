An active Texas Amber Alert for Shavon Le’Faye Randle, who was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, is still in force
An active Texas Amber Alert for Shavon Le’Faye Randle, who was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, is still in force Texas Department of Public Safety Courtesy
An active Texas Amber Alert for Shavon Le’Faye Randle, who was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, is still in force Texas Department of Public Safety Courtesy

Dallas

June 29, 2017 10:23 PM

Authorities continue the hunt for girl, 13, kidnapped from Lancaster, Texas

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

LANCASTER

FBI agents have joined the search for a 13-year-old girl authorities say was kidnapped, accordng to several published reports.

The FBI has set up a tip line people can call to refer information about the case at 800-225-5324, according to reporting from WFAA.

Shavon Randle was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and is believed to have been abducted by a man in a white 4-door-sedan with possible damage and possible dark colored paint that rubbed off on the rear passenger quarter panel of his vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The DPS issued an amber alert on Thursday asking the public for help finding Randle.

Randle is about 120 pounds and 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and basketball shorts, according to a WFAA story.

Police said they believe Randle was taken by an unknown man who later called one of her relatives, according to an NBC 5 story.

Police said investiators were able to trace Randle’s cell phone until it was turned off and are checking the trace locations for pictures, surveillance footage or witnesses who may have seen the girl or the suspect’s vehicle, NBC 5 reported.

Those with any information regarding this case can also call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pigs spilled in truck wreck wander the highway in Wilmer

Pigs spilled in truck wreck wander the highway in Wilmer 0:38

Pigs spilled in truck wreck wander the highway in Wilmer
Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue 0:24

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue
Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead 3:14

Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos