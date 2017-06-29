Authorities continue the hunt for girl, 13, kidnapped from Lancaster, Texas

FBI agents have joined the search for a 13-year-old girl authorities say was kidnapped, accordng to several published reports.
The FBI has set up a tip line people can call to refer information about the case at 800-225-5324, according to reporting from WFAA.
Shavon Randle was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and is believed to have been abducted by a man in a white 4-door-sedan with possible damage and possible dark colored paint that rubbed off on the rear passenger quarter panel of his vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The DPS issued an amber alert on Thursday asking the public for help finding Randle.
Randle is about 120 pounds and 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and basketball shorts, according to a WFAA story.
Police said they believe Randle was taken by an unknown man who later called one of her relatives, according to an NBC 5 story.
Police said investiators were able to trace Randle’s cell phone until it was turned off and are checking the trace locations for pictures, surveillance footage or witnesses who may have seen the girl or the suspect’s vehicle, NBC 5 reported.
Those with any information regarding this case can also call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
