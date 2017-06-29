Pigs ran amok on I-45 after a semi crash early Thursday. Authorities closed the interstate to round them up.
Dallas

June 29, 2017 7:58 AM

These little piggies went down I-45, stopping traffic in both directions

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

WILMER

Pigs continued to roam Interstate 45 Thursday morning, hours after an accident provided them a chance for escape and forced authorities to shut down all lanes in both directions near Pleasant Run Road.

The accident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-45 when an 18-wheeler carrying the pigs tipped over onto its side, police said.

The driver was not injured.

But several of the estimated 100 pigs were killed in the crash, police said. The others scattered in various directions.

“Some people were helping round them up,” Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Melinda Urbina said in a Thursday telephone interviews. “There were some reports of people taking them, like they were free pigs.”

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene along with Wilmer police, Hudgins police and firefighters, Lancaster police and firefighters from Ferris.

The mishap was getting a lot of attention on Twitter early Thursday. Among the Tweets:

