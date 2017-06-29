These little piggies went down I-45, stopping traffic in both directions

Pigs continued to roam Interstate 45 Thursday morning, hours after an accident provided them a chance for escape and forced authorities to shut down all lanes in both directions near Pleasant Run Road.
The accident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-45 when an 18-wheeler carrying the pigs tipped over onto its side, police said.
The driver was not injured.
WATCH LIVE: These pigs have wandered about a half mile away from the crash scene https://t.co/2ehHHu1YIT @AmesChopper5 #PigsOn45 pic.twitter.com/1QnolV8b4t— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 29, 2017
But several of the estimated 100 pigs were killed in the crash, police said. The others scattered in various directions.
“Some people were helping round them up,” Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Melinda Urbina said in a Thursday telephone interviews. “There were some reports of people taking them, like they were free pigs.”
Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene along with Wilmer police, Hudgins police and firefighters, Lancaster police and firefighters from Ferris.
The mishap was getting a lot of attention on Twitter early Thursday. Among the Tweets:
This is unreal.... I-45 SHUT DOWN in Wilmer.. Big rig that crashed was carrying pigs... pic.twitter.com/1Jjv3jONdt— Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017
I-45 south of Dallas. A big rig full of pigs overturned. Pigs are now walking around the hwy! pic.twitter.com/bbdV0HjCgq— Susanne Brunner (@SusanneBrunner) June 29, 2017
18-wheeler carrying hogs crashes and catches fire, closing I-45. Pigs on the loose! https://t.co/w9vUxehcqp pic.twitter.com/xOvMZm7c5J— KRLD (@KRLD) June 29, 2017
Pigs still on the run on a Texas Highway after a big rig overturned bear Dallas. We've been following this since 7am! pic.twitter.com/f87D5di9X2— Susanne Brunner (@SusanneBrunner) June 29, 2017
Watch: Pigs roam along I-45 after fiery 18-wheeler crash southeast of Dallas https://t.co/gUYPbIWiqC pic.twitter.com/fLWsaIks53— Dennis Jansen (@dennisjansen) June 29, 2017
