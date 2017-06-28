Authorities have issued a Texas Amber Alert for Shavon Le’Faye Randle, who was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Lancaster
Dallas

June 28, 2017 6:27 PM

Police searching for Texas girl, 13, who may be in danger

By Mitch Mitchell

LANCASTER

Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was taken against her will and who may be in danger.

Shavon Randle was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday and is believed to have been abducted by a man in a white 4-door-sedan with possible damage and possible dark colored paint that rubbed off on the rear passenger quarter panel of his vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The DPS issued an amber alert on Thursday asking the public for help finding Shavon.

Shavon is about 120 pounds and 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and basketball shorts, according to a WFAA story.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, authorities are asking them to call 972-218-2711.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752

