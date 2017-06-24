Garland police arrested a Fort Worth man after he was accused of ramming at least nine vehicles with his pickup.
Garland police arrested a Fort Worth man after he was accused of ramming at least nine vehicles with his pickup. LM Otero Star-Telegram archives
Garland police arrested a Fort Worth man after he was accused of ramming at least nine vehicles with his pickup. LM Otero Star-Telegram archives

Dallas

June 24, 2017 1:45 PM

Fort Worth man accused of ramming at least 9 vehicles in Garland

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

GARLAND

A Fort Worth man was being held in Garland Detention Center Saturday on deadly conduct charges after police there say he rammed at least nine vehicles with his maroon pickup truck Friday afternoon.

Seven of the vehicles were occupied and traveling east on the George Bush Turnpike service road, between W. Campbell Road and N. Garland Avenue, when they were hit. No injuries were reported.

Garland police spokesman Pedro Barineau said Jorge Hernandez-Ramirez would be transferred to Dallas County Jail if he did not make bond, following an appearance before a judge.

Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez
Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez of Fort Worth was charged Friday with deadly conduct Friday after allegedly ramming seven vehicles along a Garland highway and at least two more parked cars in a parking lot.
Garland Police Department Courtesy

After crashing into the vehicles on the turnpike, the maroon truck then turned into a bank parking lot in the 5400 block of N. Garland Avenue and rammed at least two more parked cars before the truck struck the wall of the bank and stopped, according to a news release from Garland police.

“At this time it is unknown as to why he was doing this,” Barineau said, explaining that it does not appear that the suspect was intoxicated.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue 0:24

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue
Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead 3:14

Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead
T.D. Jakes' town hall after Dallas shooting filled with tears, hugs 2:12

T.D. Jakes' town hall after Dallas shooting filled with tears, hugs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos