Fort Worth man accused of ramming at least 9 vehicles in Garland

A Fort Worth man was being held in Garland Detention Center Saturday on deadly conduct charges after police there say he rammed at least nine vehicles with his maroon pickup truck Friday afternoon.
Seven of the vehicles were occupied and traveling east on the George Bush Turnpike service road, between W. Campbell Road and N. Garland Avenue, when they were hit. No injuries were reported.
Garland police spokesman Pedro Barineau said Jorge Hernandez-Ramirez would be transferred to Dallas County Jail if he did not make bond, following an appearance before a judge.
After crashing into the vehicles on the turnpike, the maroon truck then turned into a bank parking lot in the 5400 block of N. Garland Avenue and rammed at least two more parked cars before the truck struck the wall of the bank and stopped, according to a news release from Garland police.
“At this time it is unknown as to why he was doing this,” Barineau said, explaining that it does not appear that the suspect was intoxicated.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
Comments