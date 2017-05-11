Dallas police officer taken to hospital after crash, reports say

A Dallas police officer was taken to the hospital late Wednesday after he was involved in a car crash, according to media reports.
The officer was turning left from Miller Road onto Plano Road when a 19-year-old man driving a sedan struck his marked squad car about 8:30 p.m., NBC 5 reported.
.@DallasPD officer injured in overnight crash. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/icjjJhfDiN— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) May 11, 2017
The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, FOX 4 reported. The teenager was treated and released at the scene.
