Dallas

May 11, 2017 7:08 AM

Dallas police officer taken to hospital after crash, reports say

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

A Dallas police officer was taken to the hospital late Wednesday after he was involved in a car crash, according to media reports.

The officer was turning left from Miller Road onto Plano Road when a 19-year-old man driving a sedan struck his marked squad car about 8:30 p.m., NBC 5 reported.

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, FOX 4 reported. The teenager was treated and released at the scene.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

