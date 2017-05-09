Dallas

May 09, 2017 11:09 AM

Man arrested after crashing car into police vehicle, store in Dallas

Star-Telegram

DALLAS

A man was arrested early Tuesday after he crashed a car into a police vehicle and a convenience store in east Dallas, according to reports.

Dallas police told NBCDFW.com they got a call about a possible stolen car at the Mary's Mart in the 11400 block of Shiloh Road at about 1 a.m.

The driver reportedly backed into one of the responding officers' squad cars and then into the convenience store.

Dallas animal services was called to take a puppy that was found inside the vehicle the suspect was driving.

