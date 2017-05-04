Irving police identify gunman, victim in deadly community college shooting

Police on Thursday released the names of the gunman and victim in a deadly shooting Wednesday at North Lake College in Irving.
Officers were called to the community college about 11:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired on campus in the 5000 block of North MacArthur Boulevard.
Campus police led Irving officers to the Performance Hall Building, where they found Janeera Nickol Gonzalez, 20, dead in a common study area. Thousands of students hid in dark classrooms and ran from buildings during the search for a shooter.
While the campus was on lockdown, police and SWAT officers looked through buildings until they found Adrian Victor Torres, 21, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a locker room shower in Building F.
Nasrin Nanbakhsh, a math tutor on campus, told WFAA-TV she was walking in a hallway when she saw a man shoot a young woman three times.
Police determined about 12:45 p.m. that there was no continuing threat to the campus but kept the school on lockdown while they did a secondary search and cleared everyone from the buildings.
The campus will be closed until Monday, officials said. Counselors will be available when students return.
Officials said it is unclear whether there was a prior relationship between the two. The Gonzalez family told WFAA-TV that Torres had been stalking her before the shooting but that the two had never dated and were not friends.
“He had been stalking her for quite awhile but she didn’t make anything of it,” said Lucia Gonzalez, Janeera’s mother.
Gonzalez was studying kinesiology and was expected to graduate in a couple weeks, the family told WFAA.
A GoFundMe page created to help the Gonzalez family with funeral expenses raised more than $9,000 in 10 hours.
