Two dead in shooting at community college in Irving

IRVING

Police said one victim is dead and a suspect has committed suicide after a shooting at North Lake College in Irving.

Officers received a call about 11:30 a.m. reporting an active shooter on campus, said James Mcllelan, police spokesman. Police found one victim and the shooter dead about 12:45 p.m. and determined there was no continuing threat to the campus.

Police described the suspect as a white male, unknown age, wearing an orange tank top and black jacket with a buzz haircut. He was thought to be armed with a handgun.

Officials said the campus is closed for the rest of the day and all classes are canceled.

Police and campus officials are encouraging everyone to avoid the area. DART rail line officials announced that service to North Lake College would be temporarily suspended.

The community college, part of the Dallas County Community College District, is in the 5000 block of North Macarthur Boulevard.

