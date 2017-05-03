Dallas mom, 2-year-old daughter found dead in apartment, reports say

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were found dead in a southwest Dallas apartment overnight, according to media reports.
A very emotionally charged scene after a. Mother & 2 yr old daughterfound dead in Redbird apt. Latest from @ShannonMFox4 @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/bxWjZGPOXr— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) May 3, 2017
Police were called to the Broadmoor Apartments shortly after midnight Wednesday after a friend found the mother and daughter dead in one of the apartments, according to WFAA-TV.
CBS 11 reported that police had released little additional information, but it was unknown if the case was being investigated as a double murder or a murder-suicide. Police told WFAA-TV that they’re not looking for any suspects.
