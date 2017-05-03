Dallas

May 03, 2017 6:41 AM

Dallas mom, 2-year-old daughter found dead in apartment, reports say

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were found dead in a southwest Dallas apartment overnight, according to media reports.

Police were called to the Broadmoor Apartments shortly after midnight Wednesday after a friend found the mother and daughter dead in one of the apartments, according to WFAA-TV.

CBS 11 reported that police had released little additional information, but it was unknown if the case was being investigated as a double murder or a murder-suicide. Police told WFAA-TV that they’re not looking for any suspects.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue 0:24

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue
Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead 3:14

Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead
T.D. Jakes' town hall after Dallas shooting filled with tears, hugs 2:12

T.D. Jakes' town hall after Dallas shooting filled with tears, hugs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos