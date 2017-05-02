Dallas firefighter, civilian in ICU after shooting, reports say

A Dallas firefighter and a civilian remain in intensive care Tuesday morning, according to media reports, after they were shot Monday.
First responders were called at 11:30 a.m. for emergency treatment of the civilian, who had been shot in an apparent dispute between neighbors near Interstate 30 and Dolphin Road, according to Dallas police. The suspected gunman then approached the first responders and shot the Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter.
The alleged shooter and another man, who has not been identified, were found dead in a nearby home in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue, according to police.
The firefighter was rushed to a hospital in a police patrol car, Mayor Mike Rawlings said in a news conference Monday.
Interim Police Chief David Pughes said a Dallas police officer, later identified as Sgt. Robert Watson, saved the firefighter’s life when he went in alone, pulled the firefighter out, put him in his squad car and took him to the hospital, NBC 5 reported. At the time, officers were still maintaining cover because the shooter was at large.
Rawlings said the firefighter underwent surgery and was in intensive care in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center. The mayor said he will “have to undergo extensive medical treatment.”
WFAA-TV reported that according to sources, a bullet broke the firefighter’s leg and he lost a lot of blood. In surgery, he was resuscitated three times after his heart stopped.
NBC 5 reported that sources identified the firefighter as William An.
The mayor said the injured civilian was also in intensive care. No other details about the neighbor or the firefighter have been released.
WFAA-TV reported the shooter was 36-year-old Derick Lamont Brown, who was described by Rawlings as “not mentally stable.” Brown had a long criminal history, according to WFAA, including assault, DWI, and drug and gun offenses, and he once led the local Black Panthers, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Brown was a father and a janitor at Parkland Memorial Hospital, according to WFAA-TV.
Pughes said a police officer also was injured during the initial altercation with the suspect and was treated at the scene.
Dozens of police vehicles swarmed the mostly residential area after the shooting was reported near a local fire training academy. Several people from a nearby neighborhood and relatives of people who live in the barricaded area gathered at a nearby gas station to await updates from police.
