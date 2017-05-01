At-large gunman shoots firefighter, bystander in Dallas, reports say

Police were searching for a gunman accused of shooting at least one person, a firefighter, in Dallas late Monday morning, according to media reports.
WFAA-TV reported that the shooter opened fire on paramedics near Interstate 30 and Dolphin Road, and that more firefighters may have been shot. A reporter tweeted that first responders were called to a reported suicide and when paramedics arrived, shots were fired at them.
NBC 5 reported that a bystander was also shot in the incident and was in stable condition.
The wounded firefighter was quickly taken into surgery, WFAA-TV reported, and was in critical condition.
“A fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire,” the Dallas Police Association tweeted just before noon.
The Dallas Police Department confirmed on Twitter that one member of Dallas Fire Rescue was shot and taken to the hospital.
Police surrounded a home across from the main entrance of the Dallas Fire Rescue Academy, according to WFAA-TV. Residents in the area were urged to remain inside.
CBS 11 reported that Dolphin Road was shut down in both directions at I-30.
