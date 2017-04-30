Balch Springs police officer fatally shoots teen, according to reports

A Balch Springs police officer shot into a car and killed an unarmed 15-year-old boy after responding to a report of intoxicated teenagers Saturday night, WFAA reported.
Police have not released the identities of the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, or the boy, but WFAA reported that the boy’s name is Jordan Edwards.
Officers said they heard gunshots when they arrived at the 12300 block of Baron Drive at 11 p.m., according to WFAA.
“There was an unknown altercation with the vehicle backing down the road towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking a front seat passenger. The individual was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” according to a news release by the Balch Springs police.
At a Sunday news conference, many community members and Edward’s coaches asked questions and demanded answers regarding the incident, according to WFAA.
“On behalf of the entire Balch Springs Police Department and the city of Balch Springs we express our sincere condolences with the family,” Chief Jonathan Haber said, NBC DFW reported. “I have reached out and personally met and spoken with the parents and expressed my condolences as well.”
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting, according to NBC DFW.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
