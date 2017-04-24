Dallas

April 24, 2017 11:16 AM

Update: Two people shot in Dallas office tower, reports say

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Two people were shot in a Dallas office tower late Monday morning, according to media reports.

WFAA-TV reported that sources said the gunman shot his boss and then himself.

CBS 11 reported police responded to the possible active shooter situation at a building in the 8300 block of LBJ Freeway, near Forest Lane and Central Expressway. The building was evacuated.

FOX 4 broke into its regular television programming with live video of the scene, which is being live-streamed here.

This developing story will be updated.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

