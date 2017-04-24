Update: Two people shot in Dallas office tower, reports say

Two people were shot in a Dallas office tower late Monday morning, according to media reports.
WFAA-TV reported that sources said the gunman shot his boss and then himself.
CBS 11 reported police responded to the possible active shooter situation at a building in the 8300 block of LBJ Freeway, near Forest Lane and Central Expressway. The building was evacuated.
FOX 4 broke into its regular television programming with live video of the scene, which is being live-streamed here.
Source says two people down in Dallas office building. Source says shooter shot someone and then shot himself.— Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) April 24, 2017
This developing story will be updated.
