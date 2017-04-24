Dallas

April 24, 2017 8:36 AM

High-speed chase ends in crash in west Dallas, reports say

By Mark David Smith

DALLAS

A man faces a felony charge after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Dallas early Monday morning, according to media reports.

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a Hyundai Sonata for a routine traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and led authorities on a chase on westbound Interstate 30, according to NBC 5.

The Sonata reached speeds of 130 mph during the chase, NBC 5 reported, before crashing into a utility pole and gate in the 1700 block of West Commerce Street about 3 a.m.

Firefighters pulled the driver and his 17-year-old female passenger from the car, FOX 4 reported. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The man faces a felony charge of evading arrest.

