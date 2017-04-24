High-speed chase ends in crash in west Dallas, reports say

A man faces a felony charge after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Dallas early Monday morning, according to media reports.
Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a Hyundai Sonata for a routine traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and led authorities on a chase on westbound Interstate 30, according to NBC 5.
The Sonata reached speeds of 130 mph during the chase, NBC 5 reported, before crashing into a utility pole and gate in the 1700 block of West Commerce Street about 3 a.m.
Firefighters pulled the driver and his 17-year-old female passenger from the car, FOX 4 reported. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The man faces a felony charge of evading arrest.
