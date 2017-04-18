Man, dog die in house fire overnight in Dallas

A man and his family dog did not survive a house fire that his wife escaped from early Tuesday in Dallas.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived about 3 a.m. to the 6900 block of Redstart Lane near White Rock Lake where they discovered heavy flames coming from the front of the home. One woman was able to safely escape.
Firefighters located and pulled the woman’s 65-year-old husband out of a window, NBC DFW reported. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The family dog was found dead inside the home, according to WFAA-TV.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
