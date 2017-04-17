Dallas officer shoots truck thief who rammed squad car

A police officer shot a man in Fair Park early Monday morning. The man is accused of stealing a bait vehicle and ramming a police squad car, according to the Dallas Police Department.
The suspect, believed to be 38 to 40 years old, took a police bait pickup in the 300 block of North Walton Street around 2 a.m., according to the Dallas police blog.
After a brief pursuit with police, which circled Deep Ellum multiple times, the suspect drove through a gate onto the fairgrounds before he intentionally rammed a police car, WFAA-TV reported.
One officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured, according to police.
WFAA-TV reported that police had equipped the bait vehicle with a device that could disable the engine, but it didn’t work.
