Shooting near Dallas food store leaves two injured

Two people were hospitalized early Friday after being shot near a food store in Dallas.
Officers were called about 1 a.m. to Little World Food Store in the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard on a report of shots fired, police said.
An initial investigation revealed that a suspect had driven up to the store, shot at someone and drove off, according to NBC DFW.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the neck. Another person called moments later from a location about a mile from the scene stating they had a gunshot wound.
The store was closed temporarily during the investigation.
No other information was available.
Dallas Police investigating a shooting at this well know food store near Fair Park. Two people shot. One victim hit as she sat in her car. pic.twitter.com/sxZniwzWi2— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) April 14, 2017
