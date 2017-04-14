Dallas

April 14, 2017 8:25 AM

Shooting near Dallas food store leaves two injured

By Azia Branson

DALLAS

Two people were hospitalized early Friday after being shot near a food store in Dallas.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to Little World Food Store in the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard on a report of shots fired, police said.

An initial investigation revealed that a suspect had driven up to the store, shot at someone and drove off, according to NBC DFW.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the neck. Another person called moments later from a location about a mile from the scene stating they had a gunshot wound.

The store was closed temporarily during the investigation.

No other information was available.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

