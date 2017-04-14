I-635 shut down after major 7-vehicle crash in Dallas, reports say

Seven vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash late Thursday night in the westbound lanes of Interstate 635, which remained shut down before the morning commute Friday, according to media reports.
The crash involved an overturned tanker truck and six other vehicles in the 9400 block of I-635, near Abrams Road, according to CBS 11.
Cleanup continues WB LBJ at Abrams w/tanker truck crash. Backup over 4 miles. Alternate routes all AM on GoodDay. pic.twitter.com/2DyjKBxH4Z— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) April 14, 2017
FOX 4 reported after 6:30 a.m. that cleanup continued and traffic was backed up four miles.
A hazardous materials team was called in for a fuel spill, and no information about injuries was immediately available, NBC 5 reported. Some people were pinned in a vehicle and assisted by Dallas Fire-Rescue, according to NBC 5.
Munique Robinson told reporters on the scene that she was driving west on I-635 with her two young children when she saw a wreck ahead of her and tried to slow down to avoid a collision, but another vehicle hit her vehicle, pushing her vehicle into the wreckage.
