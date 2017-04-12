Suspects in custody after one is killed in Dallas armed robbery

One person is dead and multiple suspects are in custody after an armed robbery late Tuesday in Dallas.
Police arrived about 9:30 p.m. to the 8300 block of Nisqually Street where they found one male with a gunshot wound. An unknown number of suspects were later apprehended, according to a tweet from Dallas police Lt. Terrence Rhodes.
Fox 4 News reported the male who died was a bystander shot by a stray bullet. He has not been identified.
No other details were available.
The gang unit and crime scene detectives were investigating overnight.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments