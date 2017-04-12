Dallas

April 12, 2017 9:13 AM

Suspects in custody after one is killed in Dallas armed robbery

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

One person is dead and multiple suspects are in custody after an armed robbery late Tuesday in Dallas.

Police arrived about 9:30 p.m. to the 8300 block of Nisqually Street where they found one male with a gunshot wound. An unknown number of suspects were later apprehended, according to a tweet from Dallas police Lt. Terrence Rhodes.

Fox 4 News reported the male who died was a bystander shot by a stray bullet. He has not been identified.

No other details were available.

The gang unit and crime scene detectives were investigating overnight.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

