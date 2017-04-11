Man rescued from high water creek in Dallas

A man was rescued from floodwaters after he was found trapped in high water overnight in Dallas, officials said.
The man then told rescuers that a friend with whom he had been camping might be trapped downstream, according to Fox 4 News.
Dallas-Fire Rescue found the man stranded in a creek bed late Monday near the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard and were able to pull him to safety unharmed.
A boat was used to search near the 2500 block of Lombardy Lane but it was unclear if a second person was rescued or missing Tuesday morning, said Jason Evans, fire department spokesman.
No injuries were reported.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
