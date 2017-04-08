Dallas

April 8, 2017 9:02 AM

System malfunction causes emergency sirens to go off overnight in Dallas

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Residents across the Dallas area woke up overnight to the sound of blaring emergency sirens going off — but no emergency.

City officials said a system malfunction was causing the sirens to go off which started just before 12 a.m. Saturday. A Google Trends feature revealed that the peak time people were searching online for information on why the sirens were blaring was at 11:48 p.m.

There are 156 outdoor warning sirens in the city of Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Fire crews manually shut down the system just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The city of Dallas Office of Emergency Management will investigate the cause of the malfunction, according to a city press release.

City officials asked residents not to call 911 during the malfunction and reported the longest wait time to get through to 911 was two minutes, the press release said.

Residents took to social media using #DallasSirens to express frustration, confusion and a little humor.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Dallas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos