System malfunction causes emergency sirens to go off overnight in Dallas

Residents across the Dallas area woke up overnight to the sound of blaring emergency sirens going off — but no emergency.
City officials said a system malfunction was causing the sirens to go off which started just before 12 a.m. Saturday. A Google Trends feature revealed that the peak time people were searching online for information on why the sirens were blaring was at 11:48 p.m.
System malfunction with City of Dallas siren system. Crews working to fix. No emergency. Please do NOT call 911. Thank you.— DallasOEM (@DallasOEM) April 8, 2017
There are 156 outdoor warning sirens in the city of Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Fire crews manually shut down the system just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The city of Dallas Office of Emergency Management will investigate the cause of the malfunction, according to a city press release.
Outdoor warning siren system has been manually shut down. Looking into the cause for the unintended activation. Our Sincere apologies.— DallasOEM (@DallasOEM) April 8, 2017
City officials asked residents not to call 911 during the malfunction and reported the longest wait time to get through to 911 was two minutes, the press release said.
Residents took to social media using #DallasSirens to express frustration, confusion and a little humor.
6. Finding out it's a malfunction #dallassirens pic.twitter.com/Kcfw4ZF1xW— HanDan (@han_dan) April 8, 2017
Thanks #DallasSirens now the baby is up...— glynnwilcox (@glynnwilcox) April 8, 2017
There is not enough coffee in the newsroom to make up for those lost hours of sleep. #dallassirens— Katy Blakey (@KatyBlakeyNBC5) April 8, 2017
They're test marketing a proposed mascot change replacing the Dallas Cowboys #ReasonForDallasSirens #DallasSirens— Bob Loblaw (@555ft) April 8, 2017
I’m renaming the cat Siren because she also wakes me up when I prefer to sleep. #goodmorning #DallasSirens— Cole Daugherty (@ColeDallas) April 8, 2017
