Suspect at large after man fatally shot in Dallas

A suspect is at large after a man was fatally shot late Friday in Dallas.
When officers arrived about 10:15 p.m. to the 2900 block of Holmes Street, Dallas-Fire Rescue was taking Daniel Green, 36, to Baylor University Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police said.
Green died soon after arriving at the hospital.
Investigators searched the area he was found and interviewed several people who heard the sound of gunshots but no one witnessed the shooting. No suspect information was available.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Dallas police homicide unit at 214-671-3596.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
