Firefighters battle trailer home blaze in Dallas

0:29 Motorcyclist killed after running red light and slamming into car Pause

0:50 Surveillance video of suspects in jewelry theft at Ritz-Carlton

26:50 Beyond The Wall: Texas Tribune documentary provides unflinching look at border security and immigration

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

3:38 Summit sprinter excels at 400 meters

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history