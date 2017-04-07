Firefighters battle trailer home blaze in Dallas

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a trailer home in southeast Dallas early Friday. No one was injured in the blaze.
Dallas-Fire Rescue responding to the fire in the 2300 block of Chaporal Place about 3 a.m. arrived to find flames and heavy smoke billowing from an unoccupied one-story mobile home, said Jason Evans, department spokesman.
Two residents inside the trailer next door heard popping and smelled smoke before they escaped their home to find it had caught fire and fire had spread along the fence, Evans said.
Officials believe the fire started in the unoccupied trailer and spread along the fence to the trailer next door. Evans said it was believed that no one has lived in the vacant trailer for several years.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
