Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Dallas

A motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and died after running a red light Thursday night in Dallas.
Officers arrived about 8:45 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Road and Sun Valley Road where witnesses stated a motorcyclist ran a red light and struck the front driver’s side of a Nissan Rogue. The motorcyclist was ejected and landed on his head in the road.
The 27-year-old male on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He will be identified once the family has been notified.
The 47-year-old female driver of the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Another motorcycle fatality happened in Dallas late Wednesday when Ramiro Rivera, 33, was thrown off his bike after he collided with a Hummer who police said failed to yield to the right of way. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
