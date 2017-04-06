Suspect in jewelry heist from bride at Ritz-Carlton arrested

A suspect in the theft of a bride’s engagement and wedding rings and other items worth about $100,000 from the Ritz-Carlton just before the wedding last month has been arrested.
Omar Rimlawi, 40, of Dallas is believed to be one of two men captured in a surveillance video and suspected of burglarizing two rooms booked for Jeanette Engler’s wedding party around March 10.
He was arrested the morning of March 30 in the 8000 block of Forest Lane on a burglary charge after an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip, according to the Dallas police blog.
In addition to the wedding and engagement rings, the thieves took a sapphire and diamond ring the bride had gotten from her mother, cash and credit cards, Chanel earrings and a Chanel necklace, a Gucci wallet, makeup and other wedding day accessories, according to KDFW-TV.
Police recovered some of the items when they arrested Rimlawi, they said.
In the surveillance video posted by police, the suspects can be seen walking in a hallway toward the camera. One carries a large plastic bin containing a box and sundry items.
No word yet on any other arrests in the case.
