8-year-old dies of flu complications in Dallas County

An eight-year-old child in Dallas County has died of flu complications, the first pediatric death tied to the virus this season, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services office announced Thursday.
“Not every child will become this seriously ill from the flu, however it is a wake-up call for everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director, said in a statement. “The flu vaccine is still the best method of protection and recommended for everyone six months of age and older.”
The child’s name and gender were being withheld.
Flu season began in October. Since then, two other children have died from flu complications in Texas and 41 nationwide, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
No pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported in Tarrant County this season.
