8-year-old dies of flu complications in Dallas County

1:34 Update on Patricia Flores murder trial Pause

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Oak Cliff

0:50 Surveillance video of suspects in jewelry theft at Ritz-Carlton

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

2:31 Manager Jeff Banister says Sam Dyson will stay Rangers closer

1:38 Cole Hamels pitched well, but Indians rally for sweep

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station