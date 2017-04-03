Dallas police dog falls four stories and he’s just fine

He’s a superdog! Dallas police dog Yoll fell four stories and lived to tell about it with just few scrapes on his paws, according to tweets and Facebook posts from the department.
Latest update is that Yoll fell 4 stories has a laceration to his leg but was able to walk into the vet. In good spirits getting ✔️'d out https://t.co/3Prz8tNJ1E— Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) April 1, 2017
Maj. Max Geron at the department has a sense of humor about it, too:
All the other dogs on hearing Yoll fell 4 stories and still walked into the vet. "Woaaaahhhhhh!" #SuperDog @DPDK9Yoll pic.twitter.com/uESQ53c1BX— Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) April 1, 2017
Geron tweeted that Yoll fell in a elevator shaft during the search for a suspect on Scyene Road Saturday.
The Dallas Morning News reported he walked into the vet’s office on his own.
The vet reportedly found he sustained two small scrapes on his feet and went home with his handler that evening.
