April 3, 2017 8:58 AM

Dallas police dog falls four stories and he’s just fine

He’s a superdog! Dallas police dog Yoll fell four stories and lived to tell about it with just few scrapes on his paws, according to tweets and Facebook posts from the department.

Maj. Max Geron at the department has a sense of humor about it, too:

Geron tweeted that Yoll fell in a elevator shaft during the search for a suspect on Scyene Road Saturday.

The Dallas Morning News reported he walked into the vet’s office on his own.

The vet reportedly found he sustained two small scrapes on his feet and went home with his handler that evening.

