Dallas officer shoots suspect while trying to serve warrant

A Dallas police officer shot a suspect while trying to serve a narcotics warrant shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.
The shooting occurred near Overlake Drive and Clyde Drive, according to a WFAA story.
Police reported that shorts were fired during the execution of the warrant and asked for an ambulance, the WFAA story said. Units were sent in to block off the streets surrounding the incident.
An officer fired his weapon and wounded a suspect, who was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, according to a Fox 4 story. SWAT officers were called to the scene. No officers were injured.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
