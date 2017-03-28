Dallas woman guilty in butt injection death

A Dallas salon worker has been convicted of killing a woman whom she illegally injected with industrial-grade silicone, according to news reports.
Denise “Wee-Wee” Ross, 45, was accused of murdering Wykesha Reid, 34, a nursing home staffer who had gone to her salon in Deep Ellum in 2015 to have her rear end enhanced.
Prosecutors argued that Ross injected the silicone into Reid’s buttocks to endow her with what the salon called the “Wee Wee Booty,” according to Fox 4 News.
"She knew she wasn't a physician. She knew she wasn't a nurse,” prosecutor Krystal Biggins said during closing arguments, according to Fox 4. “She knew she shouldn't be doing these back-alley butt injections. She knew that the stuff that she was injecting into these women was not meant to be going into their bodies."
The Dallas Morning News reported that sealant used in the botched procedure traveled through Reid’s veins and into her lungs, leading to her death of pulmonary embolism.
She had probably been dead for four to eight hours before her body was found early the next day, the Morning News reported.
Ross was accused of murder and practicing medicine without a license.
Her defense attorney Heath Harris pinned the blame on Ross associate Jimmy Joe “Alicia” Clarke, who is also charged in the killing, saying Clarke acted alone, the Morning News reported.
But Biggins, the prosecutor, reminded jurors: “It’s called a ‘Wee Wee Booty,’ folks.”
After deliberating Monday and part of Tuesday, the Dallas jury convicted Ross. She and Clarke both face life in prison.
The punishment phase of Ross’ trial was to begin later Tuesday.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
