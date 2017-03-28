One killed after exiting vehicle to help crash victim in Frisco

One person is dead and three were taken to the hospital after two crashes on the tollway in Frisco late Monday.
A black Kia was traveling north on the Dallas North Tollway about 10:30 p.m. when they struck a concrete barrier on the right, swerved, then struck the center median before coming to a stop in the left lane, said Lt. Lonny Haschel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of a Land Rover stopped on the right shoulder after witnessing the crash. When the driver exited the vehicle, they were struck and killed by a Chevrolet Camaro traveling north, Haschel said.
The driver of the Camaro was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not released early Tuesday.
DPS troopers will continue to investigate the crash.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
