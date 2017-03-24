Dozens displaced by large apartment fire in Irving, reports say

More than two dozen people were displaced by a four-alarm fire at an Irving apartment complex, according to media reports.
Firefighters arrived at The Crossings on Walnut Hill just before midnight Thursday to find heavy flames and smoke, CBS 11 reported. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph fanned the flames as more firefighters responded.
The firefighters had the fire under control by about 12:30 a.m. Friday, NBC 5 reported. No injuries were reported, but 32 people were displaced, according to CBS 11. The Red Cross assisted the victims left without a home.
Overnight, @RedCrossDFW on site offering assistance to more than 20 affected by Irving apartment fire (photo from @Irving_Fire) pic.twitter.com/G20rJYfOc1— Red Cross DFW (@RedCrossDFW) March 24, 2017
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday morning, according to NBC 5.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
