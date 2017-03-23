Officials confirm body found in Lake Ray Hubbard is missing fisherman

Authorities confirmed early Thursday morning that the body recovered in Lake Ray Hubbard is a fisherman who went missing last week, according to media reports.
Texas Game Warden and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews began searching for 50-year-old Mark Jordan after he went fishing in the lake on March 15 but never came home, WFAA-TV reported. His family reported him missing the next morning, and search crews quickly found his pickup and boat trailer at a ramp and his capsized boat in the water.
The body surfaced on the lake Wednesday morning near where Jordan’s body was found, NBC 5 reported. Early Thursday morning, the Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the body as Jordan’s around 5 a.m.
The cause of death had not been identified early Thursday morning, according to NBC 5.
