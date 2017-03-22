Dallas

March 22, 2017 10:45 AM

Body recovered in Lake Ray Hubbard may be that of missing fisherman

By Azia Branson

DALLAS

Rescue crews recovered a body in Lake Ray Hubbard early Wednesday, one week after a fisherman went missing.

Officials have not released an identity of the body that was found about 7:30 a.m. but say that it is a male, WFAA-TV reported.

Mark Jordan, 50, went missing last Wednesday after he went fishing at the lake and never returned home. His family reported him missing the next day and crews began searching for him.

His pickup and boat trailer were found at the Texas 66 ramp, where Jordan would often go fishing, WFAA-TV reported. His boat was found capsized in the lake Thursday.

Dallas-Fire Rescue and the Texas Game Wardens assisted in the search.

