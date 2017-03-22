Dallas

March 22, 2017 9:19 AM

Video: Three females caught vandalizing Plano high school

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

PLANO

Police released a surveillance video Tuesday that shows three female suspects vandalizing a Plano high school.

On Feb. 27, police said vandals had spray-painted racial slurs, profane language and an obscene drawing on glass doors and brick walls of Plano West Senior High School, according to the Dallas Morning News. A photo of the school shows the phrase “Plano East rules!” and “Plano East 4 life” spray-painted on one of the doors.

The surveillance video shows the three females spray-painting doors and walls of the school. Police told WFAA that the suspects are believed to be adults.

Some vehicles and a tree planted in honor of a student who died last year also had graffiti on them, according to WFAA-TV.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Call 877-373-8477 with information.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

