New search begins for missing retired Dallas firefighter, reports say

Authorities expanded their search for a missing retired Dallas firefighter in Hunt County on Wednesday morning, according to media reports.
Michael Chambers, 70, was last seen on March 10 and authorities have been searching around his rural Hunt County home, according to WFAA-TV. A new search began Wednesday morning.
Investigators found blood in Chambers’ home workshop and said foul play was possible in his disappearance, NBC 5 reported. Authorities believe they are “close” to finding Chambers after a canine search team hit on a concentrated area, according to NBC 5.
Chambers, who retired from Dallas Fire-Rescue in 2008, is not known to have medical disabilities, CBS 11 reported.
