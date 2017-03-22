Dallas police take 3 into custody after shots were fired at officers

Police serving a warrant in Dallas were fired upon Wednesday night, but after a standoff, three people were taken into custody, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Dallas narcotics officers went to the 2100 block of Chatham Square Court to serve a warrant just before 9 p.m., according to a Dallas police blog post. As the officers reached the front of the house, shots were fired at them.
Dallas SWAT officers were called, treating the situation as a barricaded person incident, according to police. Eventually, three people were taken into custody without incident and no officers were injured.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
