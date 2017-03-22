Dallas

March 22, 2017 7:08 AM

Dallas police take 3 into custody after shots were fired at officers

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Police serving a warrant in Dallas were fired upon Wednesday night, but after a standoff, three people were taken into custody, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas narcotics officers went to the 2100 block of Chatham Square Court to serve a warrant just before 9 p.m., according to a Dallas police blog post. As the officers reached the front of the house, shots were fired at them.

Dallas SWAT officers were called, treating the situation as a barricaded person incident, according to police. Eventually, three people were taken into custody without incident and no officers were injured.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Dallas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos