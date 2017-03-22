Man reportedly shoots at construction workers who were annoying him in Allen

A man is in custody after reportedly shooting at construction workers that were annoying him early Wednesday in Allen, according to NBC DFW.
Police received a call from construction workers in the 300 block of Greenville Avenue reporting that a gunshot had been fired from an apartment nearby about 2 a.m., CBS DFW reported.
After police could not make contact with someone inside the apartment, SWAT was called to the scene and the man surrendered.
No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was taken in for questioning where he reportedly admitted to the shooting. He said he did it because the construction sounds were annoying him, NBC DFW reported.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
