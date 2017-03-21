Arrest made in Uptown Dallas crash that killed 23-year-old woman

An arrest was made Tuesday in the Uptown Dallas hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old woman early Saturday, police announced.
John Adrian Esparza, 29, was taken into custody in Madill, Okla., about two hours north of Dallas, where detectives had found an address for him.
Police believe Esparza was involved in the crash that killed Rachel Spelman about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cedar Springs Road. Spelman was crossing the street when she was struck by a dark colored sedan, police said.
The driver of the car stopped, exited the car and looked at Spelman and then got back in the car and drove off.
Dallas police were led to Esparza after receiving information from tipsters in Corsicana.
Esparza was being held in the Marshall County Jail in Oklahoma on Tuesday. He is facing a charge of Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony.
Fox 4 News reported that Esparza gave a full confession to police, admitting he had been drinking at the nearby Concrete Cowboy before he hit Spelman. Esparza’s girlfriend was also taken into custody with him in Oklahoma, though it was unclear if she faces charges in the crash, the TV station reported.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
