Suspect in Lamborghini dealership burglary in custody

An hours-long standoff on U.S. 75 ended early Tuesday after SWAT took a man into custody who is suspected of burglarizing a Lamborghini dealership in Richardson.
Richardson police arrived at the 600 block of Central Expressway to Lamborghini Dallas on a burglary alarm call about 3:30 a.m. when the suspect fired at officers. The suspect then fled the scene, according to a tweet from the police department.
No officers were injured.
A chase ensued and the suspect led officers to the 2000 block of Central Expressway in McKinney where he stopped his vehicle. Police attempted to make contact with the suspect and threw a concussion grenade into his vehicle, WFAA reported.
The suspect then took off north on U.S. 75 leading police on another chase until he stopped again on the highway near the city of Van Alstyne, about 50 miles north of Dallas, police said.
Update: suspect taken into custody.— Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) March 21, 2017
Live video of the scene from NBC 5’s Texas Sky Ranger showed about 10 SWAT members approach the suspect’s vehicle about 7:45 a.m. where they pulled him out and took him into custody. He was taken to an ambulance on scene for treatment.
Several reporters near the scene said traffic on northbound U.S. 75 was at a complete standstill during the incident.
NB 75 back from Van Alstyne still a parking lot. But hey, there's a great morning view! .@KRLDWeatherDan .@KRLD Traffic/Wx on the 8s pic.twitter.com/TIzrEY4tW3— Kristin Weisell (@KristinWeisKRLD) March 21, 2017
This is the view of 75NB facing north then south. If you're in this grab a book (until at least burglary suspect surrenders/takes off again) pic.twitter.com/AQXqmqyd4N— Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) March 21, 2017
