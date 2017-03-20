North Texas couple found dead in home after disturbance call

A husband and wife were found dead after a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in a home near McKinney, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the 2200 block of The Crossings Drive in the small town of Lowry Crossing about 9:30 p.m., according a sheriff’s office news release.
They tried to make contact with the occupants of the residence, but after they got no response, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office tactical team entered the home and found the bodies of Jimmy and Rosemary Blackburn and a handgun, the news release said.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Jim Moody declined late Monday morning to describe it as an apparent murder-suicide at that point in the investigation.
Authorities determined that it was an isolated event, and there is no further threat to local residents, the news release said.
