Dallas police seek help finding man who fatally struck Uptown woman

Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Uptown Dallas early Saturday morning.
Rachel Spelman, 23, was running across the street in the 2200 block of Cedar Springs Road when she was struck by a dark sedan about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a Dallas Police Department blog post. She was not in a crosswalk and just blocks from her home, NBC 5 reported.
The driver got out, walked back and looked at the woman on the ground and then fled, according to Dallas police. He is described as a black man with short curly hair, around 6 feet tall and his vehicle had damage to the front windshield and possibly to the back window.
Police requested anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Jearlyn Jackson at 214-671-0009 in reference to case numbers 060673-2017 and 060674-2017.
