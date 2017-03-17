Search resumes for missing fisherman in Lake Ray Hubbard, reports say

Crews resumed searching for a man who went missing while fishing on his boat on a Dallas lake, according to media reports.
Dallas police, fire search Lake Ray Hubbard for a missing fisherman; his capsized boat was found Thurs. a.m. - Live https://t.co/9N8UVQPQrH pic.twitter.com/0WNStnCxPa— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) March 16, 2017
50-year-old Mark Jordan hasn’t been seen since he went fishing on Lake Ray Hubbard on Wednesday, according to CBS 11. His family reported him missing Thursday, and Dallas Fire-Rescue and Texas Game Warden crews began searching the lake.
His trailer and vehicle were found at the Texas 66 ramp, where Jordan would often go fishing, and his boat was found capsized in the lake Thursday, WFAA-TV reported.
Rescue crews resumed the search Friday morning, calling it a recovery mission, CBS 11 reported.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
