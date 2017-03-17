One shot dead in Dallas driveway, suspects at large, police say

Two people were shot and one was killed in a Dallas driveway Thursday night, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Police were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Sun Valley Drive about 9:15 p.m. and found a male victim who had been fatally shot lying in the driveway, according to a police blog post. His identity was not immediately available.
A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He told police that several unknown male suspects approached the two victims and shot them, according to Dallas police.
Police are seeking information about the incident and/or the suspects in the case. Contact Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS with anonymous tips, and could receive up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of one or more suspects in the case.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
