Drivers killed, children hurt in head-on crash in Kaufman County

Two drivers were killed and two children were taken to the hospital late Tuesday night after two pickups crashed head-on on a highway in Kaufman County, east of Dallas.
Police were called to the scene on Farm Road 741 near the town of Crandall around 9:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford told reporters at the scene. A northbound Chevrolet pickup had apparently crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a Ford pickup head-on.
The middle-aged man driving the Chevrolet pickup and the woman driving the Ford pickup were both pronounced dead at the scene, Bradford said.
#BREAKING 2 people dead & 2 children injured in head-on crash near #Crandall in #Kaufman Co. Story @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/1lio4k1yL8— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) March 15, 2017
Two children — the woman’s daughter and her friend — were riding in the Ford pickup and were taken to a Dallas hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Bradford said. They are under 13 years old, authorities said they believe.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation, Bradford said, but it appeared the man was driving with his lights off when he crossed into the oncoming lane. Both drivers were from the area, Bradford said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments