Police: Irving couple had ‘sexual relationship’ with friend’s 15-year-old child

A husband and wife in Irving are accused of having a “sexual relationship” with their friend’s 15-year-old daughter over the last three months, police said.
Dustin Ewing, 29, and Danielle Marie Ewing, 29, were arrested Monday, according to a police press release. They face charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
Irving police were notified of the alleged incident last week, the press release said.
Further details were not being released Tuesday. Police do not believe any other children were involved.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. John Schingle at (972) 721-2535.
Dustin Ewing and Danielle Marie Ewing remained in the Irving city jail Tuesday with their bail amounts set at $50,000 each.
