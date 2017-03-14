Dallas

Fire breaks out at renaissance festival grounds in Waxahachie

By Ryan Osborne

WAXAHACHIE

Firefighters were battling a blaze Tuesday afternoon at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival site in Waxahachie.

Two buildings were damaged in the fire, which happened in the Pecan Grove area of the fair grounds, according to WFAA.

No injuries had been reported.

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival runs April 8-May 29.

