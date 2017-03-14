Fire breaks out at renaissance festival grounds in Waxahachie

Firefighters were battling a blaze Tuesday afternoon at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival site in Waxahachie.
Two buildings were damaged in the fire, which happened in the Pecan Grove area of the fair grounds, according to WFAA.
Waxahachie fire
Live video of fire at Scarborough Fair ground. DETAILS: http://on.wfaa.com/2mXGYgLPosted by WFAA-TV on Tuesday, March 14, 2017
No injuries had been reported.
The Scarborough Renaissance Festival runs April 8-May 29.
