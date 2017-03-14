Thieves at Ritz in Dallas take bride’s rings, Chanel gifts

Thieves at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas took a bride’s engagement and wedding rings and Chanel accessories worth some $100,000, KDFW-TV reported.
Jeanette Engler said she returned to her room after her rehearsal dinner Friday night and found it had been ransacked.
“My engagement ring was gone. My wedding rings were gone. My mom had gotten me a sapphire and diamond ring for Christmas that was supposed to be my something old and something blue. Gone,” she told the station.
KDFW reported that the thieves also took Chanel earrings for her bridesmaids and a Chanel necklace for her wedding planner, along with a Gucci wallet, makeup and wedding day accessories.
“All day yesterday, I didn’t even know if I wanted to do the wedding because I just couldn’t pull myself together because everything was just, like, ruined,” Engler told KDFW.
The hotel’s general manager would not comment on security measures, the television station reported.
“Police are investigating two incidents at the hotel. We take the safety and security of our guests very seriously, and are cooperating with [Dallas] police,” the general manager said, according to KDFW-TV.
The second incident involved Engler’s wedding officiant, she told KDFW. According to The Dallas Morning News, no force was used to get into that room.
